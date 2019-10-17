Road closures begin in downtown Orlando for Immerse 2019 event

Several streets in downtown Orlando are closed until Sunday morning as Immerse 2019 gets ready to take-over downtown.

The unique arts event presented by Creative City Project will feature more than 1,000 artists and performers on several different stages downtown, including the Blue Man Group.

“We really want to showcase the art scene in Orlando as well as some really talented traveling acts that will be coming through,” said Mason Griffin with Creative City Project.

People will be able to immerse themselves in more than a dozen photo environments created in shipping containers called “The Worlds of Corkcicle” and see an Orlando Utilities Commission light display featuring more than 4,000 individually controllable LED lights.

There will also be a 7,200 square foot interactive art display called “Architects of Air”.

“It’s a giant, inflatable kind of maze,” Griffin said. “It’s made out of a thin PVC material that’s zipped together and it’s different color fabrics and when the sun shines through it makes these really elaborate colorful patterns on the inside so it’s just a really immersive experience of color, light and sound.”

The event is expected to bring 70,000 people to downtown Orlando. Several streets closed Thursday morning and will remain closed until Sunday at 5 a.m. including:

• Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street

• Pine Street between Garland Avenue and Court Avenue (local traffic maintains access)

• Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

• Eastbound South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue

Advertisement

Immerse 2019 will be held Friday Oct. 18 and Saturday Oct. 19. For more information and to buy tickets for the event visit The Creative City Project website.