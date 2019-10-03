Retired Florida K-9 dies after battle with liver cancer

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Endy, who passed away after losing his battle with liver cancer.

Endy worked as a drug-sniffing dog for the department 2008-2015 alongside his handler, K-9 Officer Jeremy Krzysiak.

The department says during his service, Endy helped nab more than 225 suspects.

In a touching Facebook post, the police department paid tribute to the loyal K-9.

"Thank you for years of dedicated service, we’ll miss you Endy."