Retired Florida K-9 dies after battle with liver cancer
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - The St. Petersburg Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Endy, who passed away after losing his battle with liver cancer.
Endy worked as a drug-sniffing dog for the department 2008-2015 alongside his handler, K-9 Officer Jeremy Krzysiak.
The department says during his service, Endy helped nab more than 225 suspects.
In a touching Facebook post, the police department paid tribute to the loyal K-9.
"Thank you for years of dedicated service, we’ll miss you Endy."