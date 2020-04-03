Restaurants turn to selling essential items, beer to-go to stay afloat during coronavirus

article

A pizza restaurant wouldn't be the first place that comes to mind while trying to find items like eggs and meats. But that's what California Pizza Kitchen is offering as their two Orlando locations struggle to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Like many restaurants, California Pizza Kitchen has taken a serious financial hit as many eateries have been forced into doing take-out only to comply with social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Terry Wallace runs the California Pizza Kitchen at the Mall at Millenia.

RELATED: Disney to furlough park employees in the US beginning April 19

"Business has dropped significantly," he told FOX 35 News. "We have furloughed over 80% of our staff."

To bring customers in, many local restaurants have turned to offering hard-to-find items that have been cleared off the shelves the minute they're stocked.

Advertisement

4Rivers recently launched Groceries 4R You, a new grocery marketplace that offers consumers access to items like paper towels, toilet paper, and ground beef. Rock & Brews restaurants are offering 'Quarantine Packs' that include heat and serve meals plus 6 bottles of water and 1 roll of toilet paper.

At California Pizza Kitchen, the Orlando locations have started 'CPK Market,' where customers can pick up meal kits and pantry items like fresh produce, milk, and meats and seafood.

RELATED: 'Stay-at-home order' begins in Florida: Here's what you can do, what will be open, and more

"You need eggs, we got eggs. You need milk, we got milk. You need sugar, we got sugar. You need wine or beer, we got wine AND beer!" Wallace posted on Facebook to help promote the Mall at Millenia store.

They're also offering $5 Take and Bake pizzas with every entree purchase.

The CPK Market is being offered at both the Mall at Millenia and Waterford Lakes locations.