Restaurants prepare for Valentine's Day after busy Super Bowl Sunday

Central Florida restaurants were busy for Super Bowl Sunday and the rush will continue for Valentine's Day Monday amidst staffing shortages and supply chain issues.

Reservations at El Cilantrillo Restaurant in Orlando are booked for Valentine's Day, and they were busy for Super Bowl Sunday too.

"This year is different. It’s like a one-two punch with Super Bowl today and St. Valentine’s Day tomorrow," said Hiram Turull the Owner of El Cilantrillo Restaurant.

The busy stretch comes as restaurants are facing staffing shortages and supply chain issues.

"It’s a good problem to have. Super Bowl today and Valentine's Day tomorrow, but with the staff shortages people have to be patient," said Turull.

Pig Floyd's in Orlando is also dealing with staffing issues like many restaurants which forced them to close early Super Bowl Sunday.

"Today we decided to close at 6 p.m. because we didn’t have enough staff to run the nighttime shift," said Thomas Ward the owner of Pig Floyd's.



It was a big catering day for Pig Floyd's as customers grabbed food-to-go for the big game day.

"A lot of people come in and order full racks of ribs, brisket, and all of the sides," said Ward.

But Ward says supply chain issues have made it nearly impossible to get paper products they need for catering like plates, to-go containers, and more.

"We’re scrambling trying to get them online, trying to get them through different suppliers, and still can’t get enough," said Ward.

If you're out with your loved one for Valentine's Day, restaurant owners are urging people to be patient because they're doing their best.

