BBQ restaurant to hold fundraiser for injured Apopka firefighter on Thursday

A fundraiser is being held on Thursday at an Apopka restaurant to raise funds for Austin Duran, a firefighter who was injured on the job.

Duran's family says he suffered serious injuries and will have a long road to recovery.

Porkie's Original BBQ at 256 E. Main Street is donating a portion of their sales on Thursday to the family. You may remember, Porkie's is the same restaurant that dropped prices amid inflation to help families be able to afford a meal out.

Duran was injured after a 4,500-pound sand trailer fell and pinned him down, landing on his legs and abdomen. His fellow firefighters jumped into action to help.

His family tells FOX 35 that while he's still in the ICU, he is in stable condition and things are looking up. Duran has had three surgeries which have all have gone well, according to his mother.

If you would like to help, you can donate to Duran's GoFundMe. So far, over $65,000 has been raised.



