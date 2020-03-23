Restaurant offering survival kits to go, including roll of toilet paper

Empty shelves and long lines are a common sight as people flock to stores to purchase supplies in response to the coronavirus pandemic. One Oviedo restaurant, Rock and Brews, has come up with a creative solution to the madness.

The staff has created a quarantine package that includes raw items to cook -- some of the hardest to get at stores right now. Items like meat, eggs, milk, butter, and bread. But maybe, more importantly, a roll of toilet paper.

Cooking may be too much for some during this stressful time, so rock and brews also creating packages of prepared food that are simply heated and served.