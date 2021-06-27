Residents scared of Georgia property where Othal Wallace was arrested

Othal Wallace, 29, remained locked up inside the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday, as he awaits extradition.

The news of his arrest in the Georgia city of Snellville has neighbors shook up.

The three-acre wooded property sits on the corner of Smith James Road and Norris Lake Drive. The red-wooded walls and black tarp of the homemade shower structure that stands next to the infamous treehouse hideout are visible from the street.

The property where authorities took Wallace into custody at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday is a known problem in the neighborhood.

Multiple neighbors tell FOX 35 that they hear large-caliber gunshots coming from the property regularly. It’s caused quite a concern among them. They say it sounds like the shooters are practicing.

The neighbors would only speak under anonymity. They say they won’t go near the property.

Daytona Beach police say the property has ties to a Black Nationalist paramilitary group called NFAC.

Wallace’s treehouse was stocked with guns, ammo and body armor

"A large arsenal of weapons was also found in the main residence. Four additional people were located on this property," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

One neighbor says he is not surprised by the arrest. Rather, his biggest concern is a man like Wallace felt safe enough to hide out in his neighborhood.

Wallace was taken into custody in Officer Jason Raynor’s handcuffs.

"Now, our attention can turn to Officer Raynor and Jason’s full recovery. Our prayers, our thoughts, everything simply turns to him," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

Wallace aka "O-Zone" has potential ties to two Black Nationalist groups, including NFAC and the New Black Panther Party. His posts on social media appear to show talk of killing law enforcement.

"What he said was, 'You guys know who I am. You know what I'm capable of and it could have been a lot worse. That was his statement," Chief Young said.