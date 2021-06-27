Lemonade stand fundraiser held for Officer Jason Raynor

Neighbors in Daytona Beach held a lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money to help in the recovery of Officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor, 26, is in the hospital after being shot in the head on Wednesday. Daytona Beach police say Othal Wallace, 29, was responsible for the shooting.

He was arrested in Georgia on Saturday and is waiting to be extradited back to Daytona Beach.

Members of the community said they wanted to help Officer Raynor in any way that they could. They got the idea for the lemonade fundraiser after doing one for the humane society.

If you couldn't make it to the fundraiser, the Daytona Beach Police Department created a GoFundMe page for Officer Raynor and his family.