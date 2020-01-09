Residents in Orlando raise donations for earthquake victims in Puerto Rico

article

As residents in Puerto Rico try to recover from the earthquakes, in Central Florida, people are collecting donations.

The executive director of Latino Leadership says they are gathering tents and other supplies to send to victims in Puerto Rico. Many have been sleeping without any cover, after their homes were destroyed.

Marucci Guzman says, they have a member who will transport the supplies in his private plane, so earthquake victims get the help they need.

"It’s terrible we saw it after Hurricane Maria. A lot of homes still had blue tarps two years later. (splice) 12:34:54 And now they’ve lost everything again."

Supplies can be dropped off at the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 2500 W.Colonial Drive, as well as the following locations:

LATINO LEADERSHIP: 8617 E. Colonial Drive #1600 Orlando, 32817

RESOURCE EMPLOYMENT SOLUTIONS: 11681 S. OBT Orlando, 32837

RENE "COACH P" PLASENCIA DISTRICT OFFICE: 400 South St. # 1C Titusville, 32780

