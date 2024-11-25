Residents of this Florida town shocked by dramatic increase in water bills

People living in Groveland were stunned to see their water bill rates rise seemingly overnight.

The city says the increase was planned and approved, but residents who spoke with FOX 35 say they were unprepared for the steep costs now being charged.

One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said her water bill was higher than her electric bill this month.

Another resident, Laurie Ward, expressed shock at her November bill.

"I don’t think anybody should have to be paying that much," Ward said.

She said she owed the city $75.38 for her October usage. For November, however, her bill jumped to $144.82, an increase of 92.1%.

"If things are constantly going up, whether it's property tax or the water bill, I'm not going to be able to afford to live here," Ward said.

Several other residents also reported skyrocketing bills.

One neighbor paid $102.61 in October but now owes $242.67 for November — an increase of 136.5%. Another resident said their October bill was $107.78 but rose to $252.11 in November, marking a 133.9% increase.

"I can't imagine people with a lot of kids having to do laundry every day and showering and baths and everything," Ward added.

The City of Groveland confirmed to FOX 35 that this was the first water bill increase in a decade. The city council approved a 40% rate hike on August 12, which took effect on October 1.

As for the higher bills?

City officials say it could be tied to excessive water usage by households.

"When you start using way too much, you start paying much more per gallon. That's the conservation element of this new rate structure: if you use a lot, you're going to pay a lot," said T.J. Fish, Director of Transportation and Public Works.

However, Ward insists her household water habits haven’t changed.

"There’s nothing different — same thing every day, just my husband and I. We don’t water any extra on the grass or anything else, so there’s just nothing," she said.

Her neighbor, Michelle Greco, echoed similar frustrations, noting that her water usage hasn’t increased.

"I am a single person living in a house. There’s not that much water in the world. I’ve been doing the same thing every day for the past 50 years," Greco said.

If you are struggling to pay your water bill, the city encourages residents to contact them for a payment plan. Additionally, if you believe there may be an issue with your water meter, the city recommends reaching out, so the issue can be investigated.

