Reports of spike in scabies around Central Florida

AdventHealth Centra Care physicians have reported an increase in scabies throughout Central Florida.

Scabies is a highly-contagious skin condition caused by microscopic mites that burrow under the skin where it lives and lays eggs. It can affect both children and adults and can spread quickly in places like daycare centers, schools, nursing homes, and gyms.

To diagnose, a doctor will examine the skin for signs of scabies. An examination of skin scrapings, under a microscope, may also be done to look for mites. Doctors say frequent hand-washing will help stop the spread of the mites.

If you develop small, itchy patches on your skin, see your doctor.