Reports of gunfire cause panic near Daytona Beach Pier

Panicked people ran for safety near the Daytona Beach Pier on Monday evening after reports of gunshots.

Officers were investigating reports of five to six shots fired near the Cruisin' Cafe on Atlantic Ave. They even discovered shell casings on the ground as deputies investigate if, in fact, a shooting took place there.

Police officers were lining Main Street just before midnight. They said they don't believe anyone was hurt, and they don't know who fired the shots. A FOX 35 News crew observed approximately two dozen people running from the area after what sounded like gunshots.

Witnesses said there was a fight between two groups of people that might have led up to all this.

Law enforcement officers rushed over to look for possible suspects and evidence. They were also talking to local business owners looking for any surveillance video. No one was injured, according to police.