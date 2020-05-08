Report: SeaWorld loses $56.5 million in first quarter

article

SeaWorld Entertainment reported a $56.5 million net loss in its first quarter, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Revenues have reportedly dropped 30% to about $154 million. The Sentinel reports that attendance set records at the start of 2020 but fell for the quarter ending March 31.

Like Disney World and Universal Studios, SeaWorld has not given a date that they plan to reopen after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in regular contact with local, state and federal authorities, and we look forward to opening our parks and welcoming back our guests as soon as it’s safe and permitted to do so," interim CEO Marc Swanson said in a press release.

Disney Springs recently announced they would begin a phased reopening on May 20.