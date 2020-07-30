Report: Revenue at Universal parks plummeted 94 percent during COVID-19 pandemic

article

The Universal theme parks are reporting huge losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new report says.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a Comcast earnings report on Thursday revealed that revenue at the Universal parks fell 94 percent during the second quarter when most of its parks were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal reopened its parks in Orlando and Japan in the final weeks of the second quarter and the Sentinel said that executives think its a better option financially to operate with drastically reduced crowds than to be closed completely.

MORE NEWS: Report: Court records show 115 visitors at Volcano Bay injured on same slide that paralyzed man

The CEO of NBCUniversal reportedly said that the theme parks' “financial impact has been most significant and immediate and the operational challenge the most daunting” for the company. He added that the road to recovery "will be gradual and bumpy, but I’m confident this business will return to its historical levels of financial performance."

Universal Orlando Resort is currently operating with limited capacity and new safety measures, including:

Advertisement

Temperature checks at every entrance, as well as for every employee.

Masks will be mandatory for all guests and employees. Those without a mask will be offered one for free. Stores will also sell face coverings.

Audio message and signage reminding guests to follow safety protocols.

Virtual lines implemented at popular attractions.

Menus at restaurants will be single-use only. There will be no buffet or self-serving options and only individually packaged condiments will be offered.

Interactive play areas closed.

Post-show meet-and-greets closed but performers will remain on stage for photos.

Water elements on attractions are reduced or closed entirely.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.