Report reveals new details in shootout between kids, Volusia deputies

A report released to FOX 35 News on Wednesday reveals new details in a shootout between Volusia County deputies and two kids.

It happened back in June after investigators say the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy escaped their group home in Enterprise and broke into a home, arming themselves with guns and shooting at deputies.

The report reveals, prior to escaping, the girl had asked staff at her group home if she could go outside and catch lizards.

The 124-page document also uncovers an interaction on bodycam between a sergeant and a lieutenant.

The sergeant says: "Lt. I’m all for not killing kids and stuff, but I mean if they’re shooting at us, we have to put an end to this."

PHOTOS: Bullet holes riddle home after kids use AK-47, shotgun in shootout with deputies, sheriff says

The lieutenant responds, "Make no mistake about it, they are trying to (expletive) kill each and every one of us, now we are giving them the opportunity to stop doing this and do it safely but, this has changed (expletive) gears."

The report details that after the girl was shot, the 12-year-old boy who was walking behind her said, "Please don’t shoot me."

RELATED: 'Don't make me do this!': Body cam video shows shootout involving children



Investigators say he also told a deputy, "We were not doing anything that wrong - you did not have to shoot at us. We were just breaking things."

The report notes the estimated cost of damage to the home was more than $1,000 dollars.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.