PHOTOS: Bullet holes riddle home after kids use AK-47, shotgun in shootout with deputies, sheriff says

A 14-year-old girl allegedly armed with a shotgun was shot by Volusia County deputies during a shootout.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says she and a 12-year old-boy broke into a home on Tuesday night and got into a gunfight with authorities. The sheriff expects to release body camera video of the violent encounter on Wednesday.

Deputies say the boy had an AK-47 and the girl had a pump shotgun along with 200 rounds of ammunition between the two. Sheriff Chitwood says those kids shot at deputies on 4 different occasions from inside and outside a Deltona home.

RELATED: Sheriff: 12 and 14-year-old open fire on deputies after breaking into home

Sheriff Chitwood says this all started when the kids ran away from a children’s group home in Enterprise. Deputies were searching for them because the boy is a severe diabetic. The sheriff says the kids broke into someone’s home and armed themselves with guns.

Chitwood says the kids shot at deputies four separate times while deputies were trying to talk to them.

Deputies were forced to shoot the 14-year-old when she pointed a gun at deputies and refused to drop it.

MORE NEWS: Casey Anthony's 911 call after Florida bar fight released

The sheriff's office says the girl has a criminal history. She was accused of stealing puppies last year and placed in a halfway house in Flagler County and was accused of burning that home down earlier this year.

Sheriff Chitwood says he has no idea why these kids shot at deputies.

"I don't know what to say. Where have we gone wrong, that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old think it's okay that take on law enforcement?" Chitwood asked. "We talk about juvenile justice reform? Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate and they almost lost their lives."

Charges against the children are pending. The girl is out of surgery and is in stable condition.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Advertisement



