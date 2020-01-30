Repairs begin at nearly century old pier in Daytona Beach

A $1.1 million project has started to repair the Daytona Beach pier.



Last year, Hurricane Dorian battered the east end, causing the city to shut down the fishing portion. This week crews set up shop on the west end and plan to work their way toward the pier.



The city said crews will repair and replace cross-bracing and decking along with adding more support to the east end.

Boardwalk shops are happy to see the work getting started.



“Saltwater destroys a lot of stuff, so you have to keep up,” said Kiki Smith, manager at a shop near the pier.



She hopes the improvements will add more crowds and is happy to see it getting some TLC. However, she thinks more is missing along the boardwalk.



“I’d like to see them put some more rides because people that come to Daytona... we don’t got nothing, just the beach that’s it,” she said.



The empty lot where the Sandblaster roller coaster used to sit has visitor Shawn Allen wondering the same.



“It just seems like a big empty space in the middle of Daytona Beach here,” he said.



The repairs at the pier are expected to take three months.