Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce after 27 years of marriage

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:59PM
Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks To The Media On The Protect Children's Innocence Act article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill September 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Greene discussed her legislation named the Protect Childrens Innocence Act, which would prohibit gender-affirming healthcare to t

Expand

ROME, Ga. - Perry Greene, the husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, filed for divorce on Wednesday morning citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage.

According court papers filed in the Floyd County Superior Court, had previously separated and continue to be separated. The filing also states that "additional grounds" may be added as needed.

The couple was married in August 1995 and raised three children, who are now all adults.

A petition to seal the proceeding was also filed citing "confidential and sensitive information" which may come out during the course of the divorce. The petition argues that "the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records."

A hearing date on that motion has not been set.

A statement released by Rep. Greene reads:

"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Perry Greene also released a statement that reads:

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."