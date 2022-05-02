Orlando's immigration crisis: Rep. Demings proposes short-term solutions for ICE office crowds

It was another 90-degree day Monday as people were growing more restless and frustrated while waiting outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Orlando, many with families and young children.

The office closed around 2:30 p.m. leaving dozens of people to try and come up with their own list for the next day's line. Church groups have started to show up to provide food and water.

"This is my third time, and this is the first time that I’ve seen a lot of people moving like I’m actually so close," said Viviana Linares, who came to the U.S. recently from Venezuela and was given an ankle monitor.

She hopes she can get it taken off, saying her original appointment was April 23.

Crowds have been gathering for at least a week now. ICE says it is working to address the delays, but didn't provide any specifics.

FOX 35 News caught up with Rep. Val Demings, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee.

"I think doing a better job of prioritizing," Demings said. "I do believe that is something that we can do right now."

Demings said it's clear that ICE needs more staff, better technology, and better communication from agents giving people appointments at the border.

In the short term, the congresswoman proposes prioritizing people based on their needs, like pregnant women waiting in the hot sun, getting people with simple cases done, and giving more complicated ones an appointment further out.

She said the ICE office in south Florida is facing long lines, but others might have staff to spare.

"Some of the slower offices whether they’re here in Florida or throughout the nation, can we do like we’ve done with staffing at the border? Can we redeploy staff that may be free, if you will, in one office to come, and let's just get those lines down," Demings said.

It's unclear if or when ICE will take those suggestions from Rep. Demings.

She said she has reached out to its headquarters and hopes to be briefed on the situation this week.