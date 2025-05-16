'Fishnapped': Beloved betta stolen from Satellite Beach Top Gun-themed restaurant

The Brief A beloved pet Siamese fighting fish, also known as a betta fish, was stolen from a restaurant in Satellite Beach. It was returned after the community got involved to help. The owners are crediting social media and local support for bringing the betta back home.



A beloved betta fish named Rooster was returned safely to a Satellite Beach restaurant after briefly going missing in what staff jokingly called a "fishnapping."

‘Who would steal my fish?’

What we know:

Maverick’s Hangar Bar and Grill on A1A in Satellite Beach is a Top Gun movie-themed restaurant. They wanted a mascot and decided on a Siamese fighting fish, also known as a betta fish.

Staff named the fish, Rooster, after a character in the movie. Rooster’s a staple for locals, but last Thursday he went missing from the outside bar. The restaurant put out a plea on social media about their fish being stolen. A few days later, the fish was returned unharmed and with fresh water.

What we don't know:

The owners still aren’t sure who exactly took their beloved beta. Cameras at the restaurant didn’t catch the "fishnapping."

What they're saying:

The restaurant’s post sparked community concern and even some disbelief.

"Rooster’s been fishnapped, and I’m like, ‘Who would steal my fish?’" chuckled Amber Hopkins, who had the idea to get the beta fish in the first place.

"We had people actually calling us saying somebody really stole your fish?," said Ivy Iverson who’s the restaurant's GM.