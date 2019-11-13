Remove your unwanted junk with one shot from your smartphone

Junk is big business.

The average home in the U.S. has at least one ton of junk collecting dust. And if that doesn't get you motivated, how about this stat: More than 50-thousand storage facilities have opened up across the country, outpacing Starbucks stores 5-to-1!

Enter 'Junk Shot,' a Central Florida company who turns your trash into their treasure with one shot from your smart phone. The idea was inspired by their apartment valet trash service they started back in 2008.

"We developed the first and only mobile app in the nation that allows you to download a photo of what you want to remove," says Sherrod Hunter, Junk Shot Co-Founder.

Their dumpster on wheels rolls to each location all across Florida from Tampa to Jacksonville. They pick up, clean up and even recycle your throwaways.

"So whatever you can't just push to the curb and expect your regular garbage guys to take away, we come out and haul away," reveals Sherrod.

Rates start at $95 and go up to $500 to fill an entire truck.

"We realized a long time ago, if we can just focus on helping people, everything else will fall into place. So that's our goal, to help people," says Sherrod.

If you consider 1 in 10 Americans are renting some kind of storage space, the cost to haul it away could save you a ton of cash in the long run.