Remembering Lane Graves: Gator attack at Walt Disney World resort takes life of 2-year-old boy

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Walt Disney World
Four years since deadly gator attack at Disney

Toddler Lane Graves was killed in the attack.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday marked four years since a toddler was killed by an alligator on Walt Disney World property.

The Graves family, including 2-year-old Lane Graves, were visiting Orlando from Nebraska when the accident happened.

The child was playing at Grand Floridian's beach when a gator grabbed him and took him underwater.

There is now a memorial at the resort honoring Graves' memory.

