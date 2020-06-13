More Florida theme parks reopening, but tourists from these 3 states will have to quarantine before visiting

article

Universal Studios opened June 5. Walt Disney World has announced its reopening date of July 11. And more Florida theme parks get ready to welcome back guests, Americans who have been stuck at home during mandatory coronavirus lockdowns may be itching to book a family vacation at one of the popular spots.

However, if you're coming from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, those plans may need to be put on pause.

Florida’s Executive Order 20-82, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in March, is still in effect — and mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Despite the theme parks reopening, out-of-state guests still need to follow Florida's required protocols, which means agreeing to the two-week self-quarantine at your own expense.

“All persons isolating or quarantining will be responsible for all costs associated with their isolation or quarantine. This includes transportation, lodging, food, medical care and any other expenses to sustain the individual during their period of isolation or quarantine,” the order reads.

Those who fail to participate in the mandatory quarantine may face a $500 fine or 60 days in jail.

How long the quarantine policy will remain in effect is unclear, despite more and more attractions in the state reopen to tourism.

On Friday, Florida saw its highest number of coronavirus cases in one day, with an additional 1,902 cases reported. The state has been in phase 2 of reopening for one week and has reported more than 7,000 new cases over the last 7 days.

