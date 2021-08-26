Redondo Beach Pier shooting: Suspect killed, 2 others wounded

An active investigation continues at the Redondo Beach Pier after a gunman opened fire at innocent bystanders Wednesday night. Two victims were shot and the suspect was gunned down by police, officials said.

The pier will remain closed through Thursday afternoon while authorities conduct the investigation.

The Redondo Beach Police Department responded to multiple calls of an active shooter in the area of the Horseshoe Pier at the Redondo Pier a little after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

As shots rang out, bystanders ran for cover and nearby businesses were told to shelter in place.

Authorities said a teenage boy was shot in the lower torso and a man was shot in the upper torso. They were rushed to a local hospital, and as of Thursday, they were in stable condition and are expected to survive.

According to police, as officers made their way to the pier, the suspect who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a large knife, ran toward a nearby rock embankment. As officers tried to take the suspect into custody, an officer-involved shooting took place, which ultimately killed the suspect.

The suspect's name has not been released but has been identified as a man in his mid-30s.

A FOX 11 viewer shared a video of loud bangs being heard near the pier. It is unknown if the bangs were from the suspected gunman.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau is assisting with the investigation. Authorities continue to canvas the area for witnesses and additional footage.

The investigation is ongoing.

