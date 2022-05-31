Red Hot & Boom returns after two-year absence due to pandemic

article

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of Central Florida's largest annual fireworks shows is back on! Red Hot & Boom returns to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs on Sunday, July 3, for its 25th year.

Red Hot & Boom typically draws as many as a quarter-of-a-million people to the nearly 50-acre park and areas around Uptown Altamonte.

"For the silver anniversary year, a 25-minute firework display will launch over Cranes Roost Lake highlighting the 25th annual celebration with popular and patriotic music as more than 13,000 bursts illuminate the night sky at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting, followed by the closing musical act," said City Manager Frank Martz.

When is Red Hot & Boom?

Date: July 3

Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Rules: No coolers, glass, or pets are permitted.

Who is performing at Red Hot & Boom?

Free performances on the iconic floating stage starting at 4 p.m.*, including:

Em Beihold

Sofia Carson

JVKE (pronounced JAKE)

Leah Kate

Emmy Meli

Alyssa Raghu

The Walters

Nicky Youre

*Performances are subject to change without notice.

The event is rain or shine, admission is free and food and beverages are available for purchase. No coolers, glass, personal fireworks, or pets are permitted. For more information, please visit www.Altamonte.org/RHB.