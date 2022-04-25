Red Cross helping 31 people after Saturday apartment fire in Orlando

More than two dozen people are looking for a new place to live after flames, smoke, and water ripped through their apartment building Saturday morning in Orlando.

The fire erupted early Saturday at the Isles at East Millennia Apartments.

Days later, the damage is more clearly visible. The roof is gone and at least a dozen of the apartments inside the building were damaged by the fire.

"It’s rough," said Tonya, whose brother and sister-in-law live in the building and were able to safely escape, but lost everything else.

"It’s a battle," she said.

Her brother's family lived on the second floor of the building and were in their apartment when the fire started, she said.

She said her brother's family lived on the second floor. When the fire started, her brother grabbed his w

"It was by the grace of God, God was looking out for them," she said. "The Angels above were looking out for my brother."

Seven other people were rescued from the building, including a child who was rescued by Orange County deputies from a third-floor balcony, as the flames emitted a bright orange hue in the sky.

Body-camera video that was released over the weekend showed the deputies' heroics in action.

A total of 31 people were assisted by the Red Cross Disaster Response Team to find temporary shelter, as well as provide day-to-day essentials. A total of 24 units were damaged in the fire.

"We feel for the folks who in the middle of the night had to leave their homes in a rush to try to get out," said Duhane Lindo, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

Management of the apartment complex said it was working to relocate families to other units within the complex or move them to another one of its locations.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. No one was injured in the fire, authorities said.