Recognize him? Apopka police seeking person of interest in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet

article

Apopka police need the public's help identifying a man they say reached under an occupied changing room with a cellphone at the Bealls Outlet.

Police posted several photos of a man from what appears to be the store's security cameras. According to the news release, the man is considered a person of interest in the voyeurism incident.

The photos show a Black man dressed in a black hoodie with gray pants and white Nike slides.

No other information about the incident has been released.

MORE NEWS: Florida high school principal accused of keying car in Publix parking lot

If you know who this is, Apopka police want you to email them at APDCID@apopka.net or you can report a tip anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.