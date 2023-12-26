'Reckless' Florida man injured after post-Christmas wrong-way drive on US-1 in Brevard County, deputies say

article

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly drove in the wrong direction of US-1 in Brevard County overnight after Christmas before flipping his vehicle and being ejected onto the roadway, deputies said.

Kyle Lahanse was charged with reckless driving and aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude after the incident that unfolded in the southbound lanes of US-1, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Officials said DUI charges are possible pending further investigation.

A concerned citizen contacted the sheriff's office after they witnessed a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of US-1 near Barefoot Bay. The driver almost struck a person, and also almost hit the three responding deputies, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies tried to stop the car, but they unsuccessfully deployed stop sticks.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

"The vehicle continued northbound in the wrong lane through the city of Melbourne and Deputies coordinated with Melbourne PD to shut down intersections so that the maniac driver didn’t cause a significant crash," deputies said.

Lahanse's truck moved back into the proper lane, but it continued to swerve across all three lanes and sometimes even back into oncoming traffic, according to deputies. Sticks were deployed again, just north of Pineda Causeway, and they were successful this time. Lahanse's right front fire was deflated, but he continued to allegedly drive recklessly until another set of stop sticks were deployed near Suntree Boulevard.

"This time, the right rear tire of the truck was deflated causing Lahanse to lose control and go into the grass median where the vehicle flipped several times causing him to be ejected!!" deputies said.

Lahanse was transported to a nearby hospital and the latest update from officials said he's in critical but stable condition.

RELATED HEADLINES :

"This guy put so many lives at risk, including his own, all because of his irresponsible and immature actions!! Thank you to all of our Deputies that were involved in this apprehension as well as our great partners at Melbourne PD," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. "Without the quick actions taken by each of you there is no question that innocent civilians would have been harmed by this individual’s reckless and selfish actions!!"

Lahanse was previously arrested in Brevard County in 2019, arrest records show.