Disney employees who relocated to Orlando from California prefer to stay, realtor says

According to a Central Florida realtor, some who work for Disney are calling Orlando the "Happiest Place on Earth" And would prefer to stay, after a plan to develop a billion-dollar development in Lake Nona was scrapped.

"It’s been actually overwhelming the amount of people who have said, no we love Orlando and as long as they don’t force us to go back, we plan on staying." Realtor Ken Pozek relocates Disney employees to Lake Nona.

He says so far, all of his clients told him, they’d prefer to stay in Orlando, rather than move back to California if they have a choice. We asked, "Are you surprised or not?" He replied, "I am, especially with how people fought to stay in California when the news originally broke."

He explained how Orlando won over the hearts of many. "It was a slower pace of life, great weather, more stuff to do, more affordable."

If they do move Ken thinks clients won’t take a hit if they bought a home prior to the last 6 months and decide to sell.



As for his own business. "For us, it’s definitely a loss, and it’s a sad thing to see."



While some say politics had a role in this, the Governor says, "Given the company’s financial straits, falling market cap, and declining stock price, it is unsurprising that they would restructure their business operations and cancel unsuccessful ventures."

