Daytona Beach nightclub Razzle's faces suspension after shooting, police say

The Daytona Beach Chief of Police has suspended the extended hours permit issued to Razzle's, a nightclub in Daytona Beach, after a shooting in the parking lot left four people injured.

Police issued the suspension notice on Thursday, which prohibits the nightclub from operating until 2 a.m., or 3 a.m. on some nights. Chief Jakari E. Young said Razzle's poses a demonstrated danger to the health, safety or welfare of the public.

Among the reported incidents was a recent shooting where a female patron, identified as Karla Bermudez, allegedly brought a firearm into the nightclub and later shot four people in the parking lot. The 29-year-old is facing four counts of attempted murder. In a court appearance at the end of July, Bermudez claimed self-defense. The judge denied her bond.

Bermudez's friends and family told FOX 35 over the phone she was trying to defend herself from a group of men and women beating her up.

Cell phone video captured portions of the fight, including the two gunshots police say she fired that injured four people.

All four are expected to make a full recovery.

Young disagrees that her actions were in self-defense.

"Based on what we observed on the surveillance video, I don't think her self-defense claim will hold up," he said at a press conference.

Young also named a few other reasons for why the nightclub's extended hours permit was suspended:

Over 13 calls about fights resulting in numerous injuries and arrests at the nightclub since May 1

Numerous complaints from parents that Razzle's employees have been allegedly serving alcoholic beverages to minors

Over 120 calls of service in the past year about underage drinking, fights, intoxicated individuals, shootings, trespassers and illegal parking

The suspension will remain in effect until a hearing before a special magistrate appointed by the city, according to police.