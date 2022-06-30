RAWRRR! DeBary Dinosaur gets ready to celebrate the 4th of July in Florida

article

The famous DeBary Dinosaur is getting in the patriotic spirit!

The 600-pound dino recently moved from the Clayton & Sons salvage yard to its new home at the Community Park Splash Pad at the corner of Valencia and Charles Richard Beall Blvd.

"I'm gettin' ready DeBary!! RAWRRR!" the DeBary Dinosaur ‘said’ in a Facebook post.

Named after its former home, Clayton the dino is now ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with visitors.

"Clayton unpacked his suitcase and his clothes were all tattered (that's what happens when you are a 600lbs dinosaur living in Florida)!" the City of DeBary wrote in a Facebook post. "But he still wanted to be patriotic to celebrate the 4th of July!"

Thanks to Gateway Center for the Arts, Clayton it now dressed from teeth to tail in festive red, white, and blue!

"Thank you Gateway for helping us keep the DeBary Dinosaur tradition alive while we wait on his new clothes!"