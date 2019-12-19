Ramp closure planned at SR 417/SR 408 interchange in East Orange County

article

The westbound State Road 408 ramp to southbound State Road 417 is scheduled to close overnight Friday, December 20, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road work.



During that time, drivers will be detoured to northbound SR 417, then exit at SR 50/Colonial Drive (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417. Tolls at the SR 50/Colonial Drive ramp exit will be suspended during the detour.



When the ramp re-opens on Saturday, December 21, the second lane on the SR 408 ramps to southbound SR 417 will also open, doubling the occupancy for those ramps. Drivers should allow extra travel time. Due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, work could be delayed. Motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area for their safety and that of the work crews.



This work is part of the $90.7 million SR 408/SR 417 Interchange Project that began in 2016 and is expected to be complete in late 2019