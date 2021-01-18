Racial injustice exhibit opens at Orange County Holocaust Center

article

The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida has opened a temporary exhibit up called "Uprooting Prejudice, Faces of Change."

Portraits and quotes show the impact of racial injustice in our country.

"I think it’s important," high school student Ethan Wilson said. "I think people need to see this and understand what’s going on."

The exhibit features photos of people taken by award-winning photographer John Noltner in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. He set up his camera, asked them how they were feeling and included their responses in the exhibit.

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

"There’s so much racism, anti-Semitism, any kind of ‘ism today," Holocaust Center Assistant Executive Director Lisa Bachman said. "We’ve got to pull together and that’s what this exhibit shows.

Advertisement

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings toured the exhibit for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"Today, yes, (Dr. King’s) words remain relevant in many ways today," Mayor Demings said. "While people of color have made advances, there is still a lot that needs to be done."

Members of the community also showed up, including students who had the day off of school.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: Biden's Cabinet picks: Full list

"It’s been incredible to see people my age and like my friends and my peers, we’re having so many conversations about getting involved and trying to make a difference," high school student Ashton Wilson said.

The exhibit will be open through March.

If you would like to visit, you’ll need to book an appointment here.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.