Rabies alert issued for part of Orange County after cat tests positive

The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for the 32808 zip code in Orange County after someone reportedly found a cat that tested positive for the disease.

The area includes Pine Hills, Rosemont, and the area around Barnett Park. The alert is in effect for the next 60 days.

So what does this mean for you?

For people living in this area, contact Orange County Animal Services if you've been bitten or scratched by an animal. For everyone else: be aware that rabies is present in wild animals in Orange County, so be sure to avoid them.

Also, make sure your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations. They are at risk if they don't have their rabies shot.