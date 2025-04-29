Two suspects arrested in deadly Orlando robbery; one captured in Puerto Rico

article

The Brief Luis G. Vicente-Martinez was found shot to death in a van on Curry Ford Road in Orlando on March 15 in what police say was a robbery. Authorities arrested Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon in Puerto Rico and Ibanys Oliver in Orlando in connection with the crime.



Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the March shooting death of a man found inside a parked van on Curry Ford Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Man found shot dead in a van

What we know:

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road around 2:48 a.m. on March 15 after receiving a 911 call reporting gunfire. They discovered Luis G. Vicente-Martinez dead inside a van from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the incident was a robbery and identified Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon, 27, as the suspected shooter.

Suspect fled to Puerto Rico

Authorities say Bruno De Leon fled to Puerto Rico, where he was captured on April 11 by the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security, and the San Juan Extradition Unit. He faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and second-degree grand theft.

On Monday, Orlando police also arrested Ibanys Oliver, 43, who they say drove the vehicle used in the murder. Oliver is charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

