Two suspects arrested in deadly Orlando robbery; one captured in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the March shooting death of a man found inside a parked van on Curry Ford Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Man found shot dead in a van
What we know:
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road around 2:48 a.m. on March 15 after receiving a 911 call reporting gunfire. They discovered Luis G. Vicente-Martinez dead inside a van from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators determined the incident was a robbery and identified Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon, 27, as the suspected shooter.
Suspect fled to Puerto Rico
Authorities say Bruno De Leon fled to Puerto Rico, where he was captured on April 11 by the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security, and the San Juan Extradition Unit. He faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and second-degree grand theft.
On Monday, Orlando police also arrested Ibanys Oliver, 43, who they say drove the vehicle used in the murder. Oliver is charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a news release shared by the Orlando Police Department.