Quarantined woman returns to Central Florida

After nearly a month in quarantine, an Orlando woman is finally back home.

Only FOX 35 News was there as Wanda Davis reunited with her family at the Orlando International Airport Monday night. She left for Asia in January for a cruise aboard the Diamond Princess. After a passenger tested positive for Coronavirus, guests on the ship were forced into quarantine.

Davis says after 12 days in her room on board, she was taken to Travis Air Force base in California. There, she spent another two weeks in quarantine. Watch the video to see Wanda’s family welcome her back home.