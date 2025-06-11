Nine years after the Pulse nightclub shooting: Plans for memorial still in the works

The Brief Tomorrow will mark nine years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history. After nearly a decade, the City of Orlando is continuing to push forward with its plans for a memorial honoring the 49 lives lost. Here's a look at the timeline of events over the last few years to bring the memorial to fruition.



Tomorrow will mark nine years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history.

After nearly a decade, the City of Orlando is continuing to push forward with its plans for a memorial honoring the 49 lives lost. Here's a look at the timeline of events over the last few years to bring the memorial to fruition.

Pulse memorial nine years later

Timeline:

In 2018, the onePulse Foundation was given $10 million from the City of Orlando's tourism tax fund to help build a memorial museum. Over the next three years, onePulse spent nearly $7 million to begin acquiring property and designing the memorial.

In 2019, the foundation was finally able to buy the piece of property not far from the Pulse site.

On June 25, 2021, Former President Joe Biden signed legislation designating Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial.

Controversy soon followed, as survivors and families of the victims began questioning the foundation's management and use of funds. The committee that formed to help the city move forward with the project also started having significant disagreements.

In 2022, Barbara Poma, owner of the nightclub and founder of onePulse, stepped down. However, she did not sell the nightclub property.

In 2023, the foundation was dissolved, and the museum project was canceled. The foundation repaid nearly $395,000 in state grant funds that had been allocated for the project but were not utilized. That's when the City of Orlando took over responsibility for the project.

On Oct. 27, 2023, the city purchased the nightclub property for $2 million and established an advisory board to guide the design process. The sale was finalized after the foundation was unable to reach an agreement with the owners to donate the property.

In December, the memorial moved one step closer to reality with a committee narrowing the design to one option. In February, the final design for the memorial was unveiled.

Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission then unanimously approved a $5 million contribution toward the project.

What is the Pulse memorial?

The backstory:

The Pulse Memorial represents a powerful step toward healing for Orlando and the broader LGBTQ+ community, offering a space for remembrance and reflection.

The memorial will be built at the original site of the nightclub, replacing the current interim tribute. The estimated total cost is $12 million, with the City of Orlando providing the majority of funding.

The memorial’s design aims to honor the victims while also serving as a symbol of resilience and community. However, the ongoing debate about the inclusion of the breached wall reflects the delicate balance between memory and healing, which is a sensitive topic for survivors and victims’ families.

The proposed design for the memorial includes demolishing the nightclub but preserving key elements, such as portions of the dance floor and outlining the building’s footprint with benches. Renderings shown at the final design meeting include an "Angel Ellipse," a healing garden, a survivor’s wall and space for the names of all 49 victims, along with individual memorials.

What we don't know:

A final funding agreement between Orange County and the City of Orlando is still pending. It’s also unclear if additional fundraising will be needed to cover remaining costs or when construction will officially begin.

Specifics on how the design elements — such as the Angel Ellipse and Healing Garden — will be implemented have not been fully released.

2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

Local perspective:

Since the tragic event, the Central Florida community has come together every year to remember the lives of those lost.

This year is no different. The City of Orlando will host a remembrance ceremony on Thursday that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Orlando.

The ceremony will include the reading of the names of the 49 angels, the tolling of 49 bells, remarks from family members and survivors, as well as musical and cultural performances.

What happened during the Pulse nightclub shooting?

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, the Central Florida community was forever impacted after 49 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured, in a mass shooting during Latin Night at Pulse nightclub, located just south of downtown Orlando.

At the time, the event was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooter, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, was shot and killed by Orlando police officers after a three-hour standoff.

Mateen said he was carrying out the shooting on behalf of the Islamic State (IS), saying the shooting was "triggered" by a U.S.-led bombing strike in Iraq that killed Abu Waheeb, an IS military commander, on May 6.

Who was killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting?

Dig deeper:

Forty-nine people were killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Here are the victims:

Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old

Amanda L. Alvear, 25 years old

Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26 years old

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33 years old

Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 years old

Angel Candelario-Padro, 28 years old

Juan Chavez Martinez, 25 years old

Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old

Cory James Connell, 21 years old

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31 years old

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22 years old

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old

Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old

Frank Hernandez, 27 years old

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old

Javier Jorge Reyes, 40 years old

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25 years old

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old

Brenda Marquez McCool, 49 years old

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25 years old

Kimberly Jean Morris, 37 years old

Akyra Monet Murray, 18 years old

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, 20 years old

Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, 25 years old

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25 years old

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27 years old

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35 years old

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24 years old

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old

Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24 years old

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37 years old

Luis Sergio Vielma, 22 years old

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50 years old

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 years old

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old

