Shots fired near University of Florida campus in Gainesville, officials say

Shots were fired Tuesday morning near the University of Florida (UF) campus in Gainesville, according to reports on the school's website.

What we know:

Officials shared a post on the school's alert page around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, saying shots were fired near 102 NW 9th Terrace, Gainesville, Florida.

The location is about half a mile from the school's campus and near the Ansley Terrace Apartments and a Checkers restaurant.

According to UF's X page, the incident involves a barricaded suspect and is contained by police.

What we don't know:

Currently, exact details about the shots fired are unclear. Officials have not yet released any information about the alleged suspect or if anyone was injured during the incident.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area or to secure in place if nearby.

What's next:

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information.

Where is the University of Florida?

Local perspective:

UF is located in Gainesville, Florida.

The school is situated in north-central Florida, about two hours north of Tampa and two hours southwest of Jacksonville.

The main campus address for UF is 222 Criser Hall, Gainesville.

However, UF has several other locations, including the UF Innovation Station in Sarasota County and the UF Research and Academic Center at Lake Nona in Orlando. The UF College of Pharmacy also has campuses in Jacksonville and Orlando.

How many students attend the University of Florida?

By the numbers:

According to UF, more than 61,000 students attend the school.

UF has more than 16 colleges and 300 degree routes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.