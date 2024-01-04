onePulse Foundation returns nearly $400,000 in tax payer funds to Florida after dissolution

The onePulse Foundation has returned close to $400,000 in taxpayer funds to Florida as part of a settlement with the state.

On Thursday, the foundation agreed to pay $394,321 in taxpayer funds received as a Cultural Facilities Grant from the Florida Department of State.

Back in October, the city of Orlando approved a $2 million purchase of the Pulse Nightclub property after plans for a memorial fell through when the onePulse Foundation was unable to reach an agreement with Pulse owner and onePULSE founder Barbara Poma, her husband, Rosario Poma, and their business partner, Michael Panaggio, the foundation said in early 2023.

The Florida Department of State and onePULSE Foundation, Inc. entered into an agreement for a Cultural Facilities Grant $500,000 Award for the specific purpose of creating a memorial to honor those who were killed and wounded.

In November 2023, onePulse Foundation announced they were shutting down amid its faltering plans to create a memorial to honor the 49 victims in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

The foundation also said it would not be giving back any individual donations they've received over the years.

"The Foundation has never had a plan to return funds to individual donors, as those gifts have already been used appropriately, whether they were restricted or unrestricted gifts," a spokesperson told FOX 35 News.