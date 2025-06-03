Pulse Memorial: Orange County commits $5 million toward permanent site

The Brief Plans for a permanent memorial to the 49 Pulse victims move forward with new county support. Orlando leads the $12M project to honor lives lost in the 2016 mass shooting. Completion is expected by 2027 as officials finalize a joint funding agreement.



A permanent memorial honoring the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting is one step closer to reality after Orange County commissioners unanimously approved a $5 million contribution toward the project.

What we know:

The memorial will be built at the original site of the nightclub, replacing the current interim tribute. The estimated total cost is $12 million, with the City of Orlando providing the majority of funding.

What we don't know:

A final funding agreement between Orange County and the City of Orlando is still pending. It’s also unclear if additional fundraising will be needed to cover remaining costs or when construction will officially begin.

Specifics on how the design elements — such as the Angel Ellipse and Healing Garden — will be implemented have not been fully released.

The backstory:

The original plans for the memorial were led by the OnePulse Foundation, which dissolved in 2023 amid delays and internal challenges. In response, the City of Orlando took control of the project and created the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee in early 2024 to oversee planning and community engagement.

Big picture view:

The memorial aims to become a national symbol of love, inclusion, and remembrance, offering a space for healing nearly a decade after the tragedy. The Pulse shooting was one of the deadliest in U.S. history, and this permanent memorial has long been sought by survivors, victims' families, and the broader LGBTQ+ community.

What they're saying:

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings emphasized the importance of the memorial during a commission meeting this week.

"The city is putting in the bulk of the money and so, they have not asked us to match what they have put in," Demings said. "They have asked for what is the deficit of funds needed to make this site a reality.

Demings added that he hopes this project will offer healing, honor those who were lost, and bring comfort to those who continue to grieve.

What's next:

A formal funding agreement between the city and county is still pending approval and will determine how the $5 million will be distributed.

The permanent memorial is anticipated to be completed by 2027.

