Publix expands vaccine eligibility to all Florida teachers regardless of age

Publix will now vaccinate all Florida teachers, regardless of age, per federal guidelines.

In Florida, only seniors 65 or older, law enforcement and teachers 50 or older, and those who are determined to be "medically vulnerable" by a physician can get vaccinated.

However, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program was updated to include teachers and daycare staff after President Joe Biden announced a directive that all states prioritize school staff and childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination.

Since then, major pharmacies across Florida -- Walmart and CVS for example -- and the federal vaccination sites in the Sunshine State have said that they will vaccinate all teachers and daycare workers, no matter what age.

Publix is the latest pharmacy to join the group, as they stated that Friday's vaccine registration event will allow all Florida K-12 teachers and personnel to make an appointment.

The portal will reopen at 7 a.m. and appointments can be made at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Governor Ron DeSantis commented on the federal guidelines Thursday.

"The federal government put that order in and so they’ve made the teachers, regardless of age, eligible. So, they are eligible to get vaccinated per that order," he said. "You know our view is if you’re 25, you’re just at less risk than someone who’s 80. That’s just the bottom line."

However, he said that Florida will push forward his focus on vaccinating the elderly population first, citing that "our number one goal right now is to get through the senior population."

