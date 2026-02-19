Westbound lanes of I-4 closed between Haines City exits due to roadway depression

The Brief Westbound lanes of Interstate 4 is closed between Exit 55 in Haines City and Exit 58 due to a roadway depression. Drivers must detour at Exit 58 until further notice. Crews are heading to the scene to assess and repair the damage.



Some westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down between Exit 55 in Haines City and Exit 58 because of a depression in the roadway, transportation officials said.

Drivers traveling westbound are being directed to exit at Exit 58 and detour around the closure until further notice. Some traffic is permitted to pass in the inside lane and shoulder, but as of 9:30 p.m., traffic was reportedly backed up for nearly seven miles.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Construction crews are en route to assess the damage and make any necessary repairs. Officials have not said how long the closure is expected to last.