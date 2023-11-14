Expand / Collapse search

New Publix opening soon in Altamonte Springs

By Dani Medina
Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs is gearing up for the opening of a brand new Publix!

The Florida-based grocery chain announced it would open a new location in the Oak Grove Shoppes on Dec. 7. The 48,387-square-foot store will be located at 1005 N. State Road 434 #1020. 

This location will feature a wine and beer section, curbside pick-up and a pharmacy with a drive-thru. 

In November, Publix celebrated the grand opening of two other Florida locations – one in Lakeland and one in Spring Hill. No other store openings are planned for Florida through the rest of the year. 