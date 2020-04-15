Publix dedicating special shopping hours for healthcare workers, first responders

article

Publix is offering special shopping hours for first responders and healthcare employees who are working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain is designating Thursday evenings from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. to those workers to shop for their essentials.

"This change in hours will begin April 16 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times," Publix said in press release.

RELATED: Publix implements one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

Publix has been adjusting hours and policies to help during the COVID-19 outbreak. There is a designated shopping time for senior citizens from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The supermarket has also implemented one-way aisles to help encourage social distancing.

In an effort to protect their employees and customers, Publix installed plexiglass barriers at cash registers.

RELATED: Reopening the economy: When will it happen?