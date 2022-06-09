Publix chicken tender subs go on sale this week -- at a higher price

article

Publix is putting their beloved chicken tender subs on sale this week, but you'll be paying more – and fans aren't happy.

The tasty chicken tender ‘Pub Subs’ have notoriously been $6.99 for a whole one whenever they go on sale. But according to the Facebook page Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?, this time around they will be $7.99. That's a whole dollar more! In fact, during the sale last month they were still at $6.99.

Fans on Facebook were not very happy about having to pay more to get their chicken tender sub fix.

"Inflation has hit the Pub Sub," said Amanda Mitteff.

"Just ordered mine for today, but it’s a buck more?!?! Blasphemy!!!" wrote another disappointed chicken tender lover.

Victoria Holmes is trying to look at the positive side.

"Y’all it’s still a good price when you think about the price of the tenders themselves."

The sale starts Thursday and runs through June 15.