Publix to allow open carry of guns inside Florida stores, officials say

The Brief Publix leaders say they will allow customers to openly carry guns in its Florida grocery stores. Publix's decision comes after a court ruling struck down the state's long-standing ban on open carry. Several other major retailers, including Walmart and Sam's Club, are prohibiting open carry.



Publix has confirmed with FOX 35 News that it will allow customers to openly carry guns in its Florida grocery stores.

Florida's largest grocery chain to allow open carry

Publix will allow open carry of guns inside Florida stores, according to officials.

Publix's decision comes after a court ruling struck down the state's long-standing ban on open carry.

A spokesperson with Publix says they follow all federal, state and local laws.

In a statement to FOX 35, Publix leaders said, "Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix. In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience — whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not — we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates."

What do other retailers say about open carry?

Several other major retailers, including Walmart and Sam's Club, are prohibiting open carry. Walmart posted on its website, asking for customers to refrain from openy carrying guns unless they are authorized law enforcement officials.

Open carry law now in effect

Florida's open carry law went into effect Sept. 25.

The decision came after a state appeals court ruled the ban unconstitutional on Sept. 10. There was a 15-day window to appeal the court's decision, but no appeal was filed.

The change stems from a ruling by the First District Court of Appeal, which found the prior open-carry ban unconstitutional, a decision that is binding on all Florida trial courts.

The ruling does not extend to certain prohibited places, including courthouses, schools, polling sites and government facilities. Private businesses and property owners also retain the right to ban firearms on their premises. See a list of all prohibited locations and requirements here.

You must still meet eligibility requirements to carry a firearm, such as being 21 years of age or older and not being prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction.