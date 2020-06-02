Protesters outside Orlando City Hall dispersed in tense exchange with police

Protesters traveled cross Orlando to make their voices heard on Tuesday, speaking out against police brutality and demanding reform.

The demonstrations follow the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for air while a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed man's neck for several minutes.

Around 2,000 peaceful demonstrators outside Orlando City Hall chanted "Black Lives Matter!" and "George Floyd" as cloudy skies threatened rain. By early evening, the group moved to Orlando Police Headquarters where they engaged officers in conversation.

As night fell, the protesters moved back to City Hall, where organizers planned a sit-down once the 10 p.m. curfew arrived. That was met with announcements over police loudspeakers instructing crowds to disperse.

Police officers formed a line and began driving protesters away, but at some point, tear gas was deployed at the protesters who responded by throwing water bottles at the officers. There were also some pyrotechnics of some sort, but it was not clear if those were launched by protesters or the police.

Advertisement

It was a tense ending to what had been a day of mostly peaceful gatherings. Over the course of the afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators marched to several spots around downtown.

"I feel like it's my duty to walk with people now when they need that. It's important to support our brothers and sisters and people," one protester said.

The majority of protests were calm but FOX 35 cameras were rolling as one protester was arrested after the curfew ended in Downtown Orlando. The reason for the arrest has not been released yet.

RELATED: Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure

Orlando Police said that they believe the protests will continue throughout the week. Chief Orlando Rolon said that he wants people to exercise their right to protest but it must remain peaceful.

RELATED: Peaceful protests honor George Floyd in Kissimmee

Demonstrations are growing across the country as people demand justice in the name of Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, holding him down for several minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired from the department. Chauvin is in police custody, as he is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers have yet to be charged.

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for continuing coverage on the George Floyd protests across the nation.