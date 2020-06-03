Protesters gather for peaceful assembly in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. - Protesters gathered at Clermont City Hall early Wednesday evening, listening to speakers during what was a peaceful assembly.
About 200 people came together carrying signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and pictures of George Floyd, calling for changes to how police officers are hired and for institutional reforms.
Many expressed support of Clermont Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Broadway in his efforts to try to diversify the force.