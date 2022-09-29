Federal prison director conducts 'cultural assessment' of FCI Dublin

article

Under questioning by U.S. senators on Thursday, the new director of the Bureau of Prisons promised to make changes at the beleaguered federal prison system, including at FCI Dublin, where five officers have been charged with sex crimes and incarcerated women and whistleblowers report being retaliated against for reporting any wrongdoing.

BOP Director Colette Peters told the politicians at a Senate Hearing on the Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Prisons that she has already visited the Dublin prison within the first two weeks of her talking helm.

While there, she conducted a "cultural assessment" of the facility to figure out what is happening there to make people uncomfortable to speak up about sexual assaults and illegal sexual relationships.

Powerless in Prison: Surviving Sex Assault

Over the course of eight months, KTVU has communicated with nearly 40 women, all of whom have suffered sexual abuse at the prison, witnessed the abuse, and then were sent to solitary confinement or sent away to another prison after speaking up.

One former correctional officer, Tess Korth, said she was reassigned after reporting abuses to her superiors, and instead of moving to Oregon, she retired, telling management to "shove it."

Peters was not specific about any of her vows to change the culture at FCI Dublin.

But she did tell the senators, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and chair Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) that she has "great confidence" in the new warden, Thahesha Jusino.

Both Peters and Jusino have declined multiple interview requests with KTVU.

Korth does not have this confidence in Jusino, telling KTVU that she thought that the same problems have persisted under her leadership.

Still, Peters said that she's already made a few reforms, including reorganizing the Internal Affairs division at the prison, including hiring 40 more employees and investigators to get rid of the backlog of complaints and redirecting those allegations straight to the BOP.

"I want no surprises," Peters told the senators. "Headquarters needs to know when things aren't working."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez