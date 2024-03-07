Principal at Lake County elementary school accused of using racial slur while speaking with student, parent

Lake County Schools says it has taken action after the principal of Triangle Elementary was accused of using a racial slur.

"This is where as Black people - we send our kids here," said Kierstyn Manor, mom.

Now, Kierstyn Manor says she's having second thoughts about sending her 4th grader, Zakariah, to Triangle Elementary School.

Manor claims Principal Debbie Hartog used a racial slur when handling a behavior incident with her son on February 29th.

"It's not about anything other than you used that word while talking to my child and me," said Manor, "I asked you not to and you kept using it freely."

Manor says her son got into an argument with another student before school. She says during that argument, one student used a curse word and Zakariah used a racial slur.

Manor says she spoke to her son about his language. She says she was upset when she learned the principal allegedly used the same racial slur when talking to Zakariah afterwards.

Manor also claims Hartog used the slur multiple times during a conference with her later that day.

"At least 3 - 4 times," said Manor.

Manor says she believes the principal should have censored herself during the conversation.

Lake County Schools confirmed Thursday that after investigating, "…the district has recommended termination of Ms. Hartog’s employment. She was notified of that recommendation today."

The district says the investigation was done by the HR Department and Employee Relations.

But it's not final. The school board still has to vote on the matter.

Manor says she wants the district to take serious action and bring in a new, permanent leader for Triangle Elementary.

"You're supposed to be able to deal with those things without using that language." said Manor.

Hartog was the 2020 District Assistant Principal of the year before stepping into this role.

She's been off the job at the school during the investigation.

The school board is set to vote on her position at their March 25th meeting.

In the meantime, the assistant principal at Triangle Elementary is serving as the acting principal.